Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 791,341 shares.The stock last traded at $143.38 and had previously closed at $143.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.