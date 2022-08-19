Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 235,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 160,529 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Stories

