Insider Buying: Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX) Insider Acquires A$26,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX – Get Rating) insider Martin Alciaturi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,181.82).
Sierra Rutile Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.
Sierra Rutile Company Profile
