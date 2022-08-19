Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,016,642 shares.The stock last traded at $63.01 and had previously closed at $64.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

