UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,845 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.