Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 90,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,927,795 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 113 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

