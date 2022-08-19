CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at GBX 3,291.50 ($39.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,985.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,174.41. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

