Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $171.78 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Assurant by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

