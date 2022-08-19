Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.
Everspin Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %
MRAM stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
