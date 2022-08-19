Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

