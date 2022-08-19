Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

LFG opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

About Archaea Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 1,953.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 109,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

