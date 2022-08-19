Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.
LFG opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.
