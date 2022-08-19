Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

