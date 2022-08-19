Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

