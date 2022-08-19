HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

HUYA Stock Down 2.4 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $768.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 938,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HUYA

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.