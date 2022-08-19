Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 143.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
