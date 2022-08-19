SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

SFL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. SFL has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. SFL’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SFL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SFL by 30.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

