SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
SFL Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. SFL has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.
SFL Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. SFL’s payout ratio is 62.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFL (SFL)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.