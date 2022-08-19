AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

BAC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

