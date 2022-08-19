AGF Investments LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $215.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average is $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

