AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

