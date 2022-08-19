TD Asset Management Inc. Has $99.60 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 67,140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $99,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

