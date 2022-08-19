TD Asset Management Inc. Has $76.25 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $76,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $179.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

