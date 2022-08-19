TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $107,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $260.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

