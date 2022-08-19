TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $89,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

