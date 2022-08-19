TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,254 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $97,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of -247.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

