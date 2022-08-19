TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 157,434 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,434 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $92,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.10 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

