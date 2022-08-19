Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $83,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

