TD Asset Management Inc. Has $96.71 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $96,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

