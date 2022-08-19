TD Asset Management Inc. Has $104.78 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 290,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $104,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.