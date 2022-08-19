Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $87,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

