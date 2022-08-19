TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $71,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

