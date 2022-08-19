TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,855 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,855 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $70,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DOCU stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

