TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,571 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,571 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $77,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $527.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

