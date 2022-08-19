TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 633,637 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 633,637 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $73,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,465.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

