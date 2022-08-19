NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $74,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NiSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,631 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

