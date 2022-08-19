NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

