Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Plans Dividend of €0.13

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glanbia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:GLB opened at GBX 12.58 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glanbia has a 1 year low of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

