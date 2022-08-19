Hochschild Mining plc Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 72.56 ($0.88) on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.89 million and a PE ratio of 665.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

