Kenmare Resources plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

KMR opened at GBX 457 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £433.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.63. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.55) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

