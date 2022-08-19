Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:BBY opened at GBX 328.10 ($3.96) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 207.80 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 332 ($4.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

