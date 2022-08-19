Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.0 %
LON:BBY opened at GBX 328.10 ($3.96) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 207.80 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 332 ($4.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Balfour Beatty
