JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.53

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBHGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from JB Hi-Fi’s previous final dividend of $1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, TV shows, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising washers and dryers, fridges and freezers, vacuuming and cleaning, microwaves and dishwashers, coffee machines, small kitchen appliances, and heating and cooling products.

