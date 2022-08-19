Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $37.73 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $207.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.