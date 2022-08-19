Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.