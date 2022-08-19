Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.35.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
