Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
