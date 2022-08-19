Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5,714.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $278.24 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $157.81 and a one year high of $285.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.82. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

