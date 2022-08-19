Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CLM stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
