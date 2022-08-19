Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

