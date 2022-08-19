Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NBW stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.