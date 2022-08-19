Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NBW stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $14.82.
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
