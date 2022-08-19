Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2406 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

