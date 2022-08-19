Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

