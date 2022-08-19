Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $10.56 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.