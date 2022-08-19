Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $15.93 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
