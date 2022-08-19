Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $15.93 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

